Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 217,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

