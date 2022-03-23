CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,546,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,945,000 after acquiring an additional 294,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.