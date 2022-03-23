CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.76

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.67. CCOM Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 30,828 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

