CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.76

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.67. CCOM Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 30,828 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.
About CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCOM Group (CCOM)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for CCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.