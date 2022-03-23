Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to report $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 2,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.