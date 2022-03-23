Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Shares Up 1.3%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 13,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Chalice Brands from $2.04 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

