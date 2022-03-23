Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

