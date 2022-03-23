Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (REFI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ REFI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,950. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.
