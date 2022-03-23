Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (REFI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REFI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,950. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.