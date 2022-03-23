Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International makes up about 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

