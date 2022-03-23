Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

