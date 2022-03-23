Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

