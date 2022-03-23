Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

CTAS traded up $9.06 on Wednesday, reaching $402.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,291. Cintas has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

