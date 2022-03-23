Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Cintas also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

Cintas stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $393.00. 684,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,291. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

