City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $508.69

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.69 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 437 ($5.75). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.92), with a volume of 38,214 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £226.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 507.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 4.86%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Mark Dwyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.03), for a total transaction of £66,750 ($87,875.20).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

