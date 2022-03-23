CL King Initiates Coverage on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Equities research analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $6,428,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

