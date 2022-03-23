Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

