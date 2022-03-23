Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MIC opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.81. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 397.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

