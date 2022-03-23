Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONX during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.