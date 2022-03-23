Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,007 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in VMware by 51,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.