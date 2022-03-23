Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 23rd (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics’ (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Clearwater Analytics had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

CWAN opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

