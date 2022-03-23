Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.01

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 10348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $13,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $98,287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.