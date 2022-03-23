Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 350,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,364,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $13,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $98,287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

