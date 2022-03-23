Close Brothers Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,187.16 ($15.63) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 999 ($13.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.05.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.91).

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($52,358.29). Insiders bought a total of 3,444 shares of company stock worth $4,021,790 in the last three months.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.