CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 122800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
