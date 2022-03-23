CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 122800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

