CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.91.

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

