Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of CCEP traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 993,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $73,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

