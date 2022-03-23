Cochlear Limited Announces Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5142 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

CHEOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

