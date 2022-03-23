Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
