Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) vs. Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Financial Review

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alset EHome International and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 6 1 3.14

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $177.14, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Risk and Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and Colliers International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.52 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $4.09 billion 1.39 -$390.34 million ($9.10) -14.66

Alset EHome International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colliers International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Colliers International Group -9.55% -69.42% -11.51%

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services. The company provides outsourcing and advisory services, such as corporate and workplace solutions; valuation and advisory services; workplace strategy services; loan servicing; property marketing; research services; and engineering design services for property and building, infrastructure, transportation, environmental and telecommunications end-markets. It also offers property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management and, construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management advisory and administration, transaction, and incentive services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

