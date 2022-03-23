Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Trading Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Colliers International Group traded as low as C$27.61 and last traded at C$27.69. Approximately 98,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 80,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.97.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
About Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI)
Further Reading
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.