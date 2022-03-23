Colliers Securities Weighs in on Apyx Medical Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Apyx Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

APYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.64 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

