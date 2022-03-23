Color Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $450,282.49 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $450,282.49 and $103.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.00828879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00208196 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025470 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

