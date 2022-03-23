Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 762,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.