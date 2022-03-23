Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:CCZ opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.26. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Get Comcast alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.