Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

CBSH opened at $72.60 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $63,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

