CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281,773 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.34% of CommScope worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 235,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

CommScope Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.