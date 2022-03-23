Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 773,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

