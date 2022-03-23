Comparing Stem (STEM) & The Competition

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.37 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $24.01 million -6.43

Stem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stem and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 103 606 964 22 2.53

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.79%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 57.02%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Stem beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

