Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $37.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

