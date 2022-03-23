Concord Wealth Partners Has $42,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 521.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Progressive were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,570. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

