Concord Wealth Partners Has $51,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 545.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $237.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.