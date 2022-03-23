Concord Wealth Partners Invests $46,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15.

