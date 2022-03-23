Concord Wealth Partners Invests $55,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

