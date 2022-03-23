Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $46,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.