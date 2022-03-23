Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $46,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.