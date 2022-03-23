Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,243 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2,143.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,320,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $24,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.