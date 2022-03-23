Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,584 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 261.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.74.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

SKM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

