Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.54. 2,108,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,772. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.84.

