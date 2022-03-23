Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $52.72 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 4.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $52,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,728. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

