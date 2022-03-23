Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,271. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

