Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $187.99 and a 1-year high of $246.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.52.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.