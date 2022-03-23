Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.68. 2,791,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,971. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

